JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.15 during trading hours on Friday. 11,700,587 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16.

