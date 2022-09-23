Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €35.00 ($35.71) price target on the stock.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of JGHHY opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
