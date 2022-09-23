Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €35.00 ($35.71) price target on the stock.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of JGHHY opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

