Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2022

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDIGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as low as $2.09. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 199,254 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 16.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. Research analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kandi Technologies Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,953,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after buying an additional 129,812 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,310 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 190,677 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.