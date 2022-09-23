Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as low as $2.09. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 199,254 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.

Institutional Trading of Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:KNDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 16.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. Research analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,953,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after buying an additional 129,812 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,310 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 190,677 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.