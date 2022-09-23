Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 7,790 First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $713,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,501 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

CIBR stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

