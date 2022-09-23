Karp Capital Management Corp Has $231,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 191,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 198,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $123.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.40. The firm has a market cap of $138.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

