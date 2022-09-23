Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 4,708 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Price Performance

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $347,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,909,863.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $347,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,909,863.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,946 shares of company stock worth $11,992,250 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.15. 612,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,641. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.01. The company has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.