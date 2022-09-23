KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Releases Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KB Home Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.64. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in KB Home by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 27.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.