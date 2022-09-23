KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Releases Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KB Home Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.64. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in KB Home by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 27.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Earnings History for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

