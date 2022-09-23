KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut KB Home from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE KBH opened at $26.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

