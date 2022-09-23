Keanu Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (KEANU)

Keanu Inu (KEANU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Keanu Inu has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Keanu Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keanu Inu has a market capitalization of $410,237.00 and approximately $9,932.00 worth of Keanu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Keanu Inu Profile

Keanu Inu was first traded on May 9th, 2021. Keanu Inu’s total supply is 52,488,742,099,401,800 coins. Keanu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKeanu. The Reddit community for Keanu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/keanuInu.

Buying and Selling Keanu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Keanu Inu ($KEANU) is a fully decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency, owned in whole by its community with instant rewards for holders.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keanu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keanu Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keanu Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

