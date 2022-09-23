Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 0.6% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.96. 31,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,551. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

