Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Lifted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 84,245 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 19.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 258,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,075,442. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

