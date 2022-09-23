Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $449,258.48 and approximately $1,236.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010983 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,924,705 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born.”

