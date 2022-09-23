Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Director Sells $224,824.60 in Stock

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KRG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. 2,226,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,660. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,929 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 4,671,885 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,958,000 after buying an additional 3,808,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,993,000 after buying an additional 3,010,310 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.