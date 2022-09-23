KnoxFS (New) Hits Market Capitalization of $105,774.22 (KFX)

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One KnoxFS (New) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KnoxFS (New) has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. KnoxFS (New) has a total market cap of $105,774.22 and approximately $1,376.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004273 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011025 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About KnoxFS (New)
KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 561,998 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.
KnoxFS (New) Coin Trading
