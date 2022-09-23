Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.93

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 35399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kohl’s by 172.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 187.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 395.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

