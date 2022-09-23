Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 801.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.06% of Korn Ferry worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

KFY stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

