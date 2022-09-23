Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49,535.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196,903 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $97.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $95.46 and a 1 year high of $127.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.95.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.