Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.36. The company has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

