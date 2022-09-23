Kroger (NYSE:KR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

