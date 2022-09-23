Kryptomon 24-Hour Volume Reaches $49,406.00 (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Kryptomon has a total market cap of $12.69 million and $49,406.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryptomon coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kryptomon alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011032 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Kryptomon

Kryptomon’s genesis date was May 29th, 2021. Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Kryptomon’s official website is kryptomon.co. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon.

Kryptomon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kryptomon is an NFT Play-To-Earn blockchain-game, where Pokémon meets Tamagotchi and CryptoKitties. Set in the Kryptomon metaverse, community members play as ‘Trainers’ of their own individual living NFT monsters — Kryptomons.Kryptomon aims to create the next step in the evolution of crypto-gaming by using advanced blockchain technologies, digital genetics, and location-based technologies to create a living and breathing metaverse shaped by the players.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryptomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryptomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryptomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryptomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.