Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $422.46

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 422.46 ($5.10) and traded as high as GBX 544.50 ($6.58). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 529.50 ($6.40), with a volume of 256,063 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.49) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 580.29 ($7.01).

Lancashire Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 472.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 423.28. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

Lancashire Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.75%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

