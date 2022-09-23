Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lee Enterprises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Lee Enterprises Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.
Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises Company Profile
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lee Enterprises (LEE)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.