Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lee Enterprises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.