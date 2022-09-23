LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.11 million.

LifeVantage Trading Up 0.5 %

LFVN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LifeVantage in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

