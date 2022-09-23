Lightstreams Self Reported Market Cap Tops $179,540.92 (PHT)

Lightstreams (PHT) traded 133% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $179,540.92 and approximately $28.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 96.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,906.99 or 0.99941625 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00059872 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010920 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00067161 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,408,133 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

