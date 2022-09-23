Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 453.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Linde by 44.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,316. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.56 and its 200-day moving average is $301.72. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

