Liquity (LQTY) Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003832 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $74.00 million and $824,665.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

