Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) versus Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Financial Survey

Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -132.24% -72.21% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 32.64% 5.30% 3.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lithium and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus target price of $8.55, indicating a potential upside of 38.80%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Lithium.

50.5% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A N/A -$1.75 million N/A N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $900.45 million 1.74 -$264.08 million $1.09 5.65

Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Risk & Volatility

Lithium has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Lithium on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada. It also holds interests in the BC Sugar Flake Graphite property covering an area 19,816 acres located in the Cherryville area of British Columbia; and Hughes claims located in the six discrete prospect areas of Nevada. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces manganese sulphate monohydrate and other by-products generated from minerals; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

