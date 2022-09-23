Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE LMT traded down $10.20 on Friday, hitting $411.88. 18,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.75 and a 200 day moving average of $431.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.