Loopring (LRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $53.66 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001590 BTC on exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $423.02 million and $53.66 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

