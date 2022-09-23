Loungers (LON:LGRS) Shares Down 1.2%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 204 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.46). 2,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 84,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206.50 ($2.50).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 385 ($4.65).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 207.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 214.99. The company has a market capitalization of £212.95 million and a P/E ratio of 1,214.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.25.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 17, 2022, it operated 195 sites, including 164 Lounges and 31 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

