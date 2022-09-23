Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 61,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 44,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $188.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

