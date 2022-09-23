Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,737. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.00 and its 200-day moving average is $197.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe's Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

