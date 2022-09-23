Luminar Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 74,523 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average volume of 46,567 put options.

Insider Transactions at Luminar Technologies

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 175,000 shares of company stock worth $1,630,500 over the last 90 days. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 189.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4,481.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,847 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $16,180,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $15,317,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

LAZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

LAZR stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.