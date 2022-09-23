LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at UBS Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Vertical Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.45.

LYB opened at $75.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $75.08 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.26.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

