LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 23,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $3.52 on Friday, reaching $71.59. 80,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,313. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYB shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

