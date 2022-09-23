Magna International (TSE:MG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.11

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$68.11 and last traded at C$68.23, with a volume of 291234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$70.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$85.55.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.29. The company has a market cap of C$19.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 9.3799994 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.28%.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.