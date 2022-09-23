Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.85

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 125445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 173.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading

