Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 521 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $154.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.71. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

