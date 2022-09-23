Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

