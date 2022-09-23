Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Trading Down 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

NYSE:ETN opened at $135.13 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.