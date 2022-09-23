Marcum Wealth LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

