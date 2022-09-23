Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.75 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.40 and a 200-day moving average of $243.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

