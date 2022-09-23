Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $430,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in MetLife by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $95,733,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

NYSE:MET opened at $63.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.