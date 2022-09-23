Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after buying an additional 2,048,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,718,000 after buying an additional 180,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $117.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.99 and a 200 day moving average of $124.63.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

