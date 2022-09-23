Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43.

