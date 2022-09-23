Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 282 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $60.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

