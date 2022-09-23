Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 673 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 673 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $285.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.64. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.06 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $133.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

