Marino Stram & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

3M Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $113.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.01. 3M has a 52-week low of $113.43 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

