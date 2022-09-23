Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VIG stock opened at $140.87 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

