Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

